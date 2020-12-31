Sonu Sood opens up on when he decided to help poor people: Visuals of migrants walking on road haunted me

Sonu Sood been honoured with ‘Personality of the Year’ award. The actor says that he feels truly humbled.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, popularly known as a messiah, has won many hearts this year. The actor, who grabbed the headline for helping needy people during the lockdown, has recently been honoured with the ‘Personality of the Year’ award. He still receives thousands of letters from every part of the country asking for help. And the actor also ensures that he is always there for them. Sonu Sood, whose name is now included with world leaders, says that he feels truly humbled by the love which he receives from the people. He has even released a book titled ‘I am no messiah.’

Speaking to The Times of India, Sonu Sood said that he never thought about getting an award when he started helping people. He has been taught by his parents to always help the needy and was just doing that and also urged others to do so. Recently, a temple has been built for the actor in Dubba Tanda village in Telangana. The temple has an idol of Sonu Sood. The 47-year-old actor has also launched a scholarship for underprivileged students who wish to pursue higher education.

When asked about what made him take the decision of helping others, the actor mentioned that it was during lockdown when I saw the visuals of migrants walking miles. There were no transports for them. It made him upset. Those visuals used to haunt him and then he decided that this is the time.”

Credits :The Times Of India

