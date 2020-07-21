Sonu Sood organizes the first charter flight for Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan amid COVID 19

Sonu Sood arranges charter flights for Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan and other parts of the country amid the pandemic.

Sonu Sood has been making headlines ever since the 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced when he launched a rescue mission and helped migrant workers stuck in the city to get back home. Recently, on July 13th, Sood took to his Twitter profile and announced that his next rescue mission will be for the 4000 Indian students stuck in Kyrgyzstan amid the pandemic. He remained true to his words and confirmed on Twitter on 21st July that the first charter will operate from Bishkek to Varanasi on 22nd July.

Earlier, Sood was requested to also help 20 medical students who were stranded in Jharkhand and Bihar amongst the stranded students who weren’t able to return to India from Kyrgyzstan. So, the ‘Dabangg’ actor announced that charters for other states will also fly out this week. So finally, the students stuck because of the travel ban will be able to return to their homes.

“This is to inform all the students of Kyrgyzstan that it’s time to come home. We are operating the first charter Bishkek -Varanasi on 22nd July.The details of which will be sent to your email id and mobile phones in a while. Charters for other states will also fly this week,” Sood wrote on Twitter.

Here is the tweet by Sonu Sood:

Responding to the stranded students in Kyrgyzstan, the actor on July 15th, tweeted, “Dear students of Kyrgyzstan, for any info related to your rescue pls mail us on sonu4kyrgyzstan@gmail.com, only EMAIL ID used for the rescue of Indian students. Beware that Team Sonu Sood is NOT CHARGING or COLLECTING ANY MONEY from you in any manner for managing this.” Meanwhile, other Indians stuck in different parts of the country and all over the world are reaching out for help to the actor through social media.

