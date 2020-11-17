Sonu Sood is overwhelmed on being appointed the state icon of Punjab; Says 'I'm grateful for this honour'

Sonu Sood has grabbed headlines owing to his humanitarian work amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The ECI has recently appointed him as the icon of Punjab.

Sonu Sood has been in the news for the past few months and the reasons are now known to everyone. The actor has received a lot of appreciation owing to his noble deeds amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Right from helping migrant workers get back to their homes to bringing home students stranded in foreign nations, Sonu has done his bit and is now termed the ‘messiah of the poor’ because of the same. He continues with his deeds on social media.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has recently appointed him the state icon of Punjab. The Dabangg actor has expressed his happiness over the same and says, “I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for this honour. Having been born in Punjab, this appointment means so much to me, emotionally. I am happy to have made my state proud of me and I am motivated to keep working hard.” The actor also continues getting praised for his humanitarian work.

The actor announced some time back that he has been writing a book recounting the experience with the migrant workers and helping them amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. It will be written in the first person and is named ‘I am No Messiah.’ It will reportedly also include the challenges that Sonu Sood faced while helping the people. Meena Iyer has co-written the autobiography that is expected to roll out by mid-December. On the professional front, the actor will next feature in Prithviraj co-starring and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles.

Credits :IANS

