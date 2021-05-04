Sonu Sood on Oxygen shortage amid COVID 19 pandemic: What country are we living in

In a recent chat with journalist Barkha Dutt, Sonu Sood opened up about the COVID 19 crisis. He spoke about the phone calls he receives, asking for help.

With the commencement of the second wave of Coronavirus, the country’s health care system has been in shambles. Thousands of citizens are succumbing to the deadly virus and the medical sector is overburdened. Bollywood celebrities have been using their social media platforms to raise awareness about Covid-19 and have also offered aid to the people in urgent need of Oxygen cylinders and hospital beds. One actor, who has helped patients and migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, is Sonu Sood, who recently appealed to provide free education to children who lost their parents to the virus.

In a recent chat with journalist Barkha Dutt, the actor spoke about the phone calls he receives, calling out for help amid the crisis. "My heart breaks when I see all that. I have been listening to all these people and when I see those visuals, I can imagine myself," he said. The actor also talked about feeling like a “failed human” if he isn’t able to help people in need. He continued in Hindi, “You fail as an individual, you feel like you've done nothing in life."

The star also explained how he gets calls from people who are well off and further elaborated on how if they can’t receive the treatment they need, we cannot even imagine the pain the common man is facing. The actor also talked about enforcing laws to help citizens fight the pandemic, "I feel helpless every single day, I learn about newer problems and I feel what kind of country are we living in," he added.

Also Read| Sonu Sood appeals to the government to make cremation of Covid 19 patients free of cost

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×