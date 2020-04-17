Sonu Sood pens heartwarming note on his father’s birth anniversary; Says “You were so special dad’

On his father’s birth anniversary today, Sonu Sood shares an emotional post with a special handwritten letter from his dad.

Sonu Sood has been heartbroken ever since he lost his father in 2016 and the actor hasn’t been able to overcome the loss ever since. The Dabangg star, who was quite close to his father, has time and again spoken about how much he misses him. And today, on his father’s birth anniversary, Sonu once again took it as an opportunity to pen an emotional note for his father and it will leave you teary eyed as the Happy New Year actor shared a handwritten letter of his father.

To note, Sonu’s father had written this letter on the actor’s birthday in 2006. Recalling the precious moments, the Jodhaa Akbar actor wished if he could go back to the old times as no words can describe how much he misses his father. The actor even recalled many childhood memories he had with his father which included, “You dropping me to school on your scooter and to the day when you dropped me at New Delhi railway station when I began my journey as an engineer. Remember you gave me all the money you had in your pocket and told me that you will manage somehow on your trip back to Moga.”

Furthermore, calling his father ‘so so special’, Sonu wrote that he has been trying to follow his footsteps. He wrote, “Today on your birthday I feel happy that the drive that I started on your name “Shakti Annadanam” has been feeding thousands every day. Take care of yourself where ever you are. Will miss u always.”

Take a look at Sonu Sood’s emotional note on his father’s birth anniversary.

