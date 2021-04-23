Sonu Sood poses with a negative symbol as he beats COVID 19

Sonu Sood, who was diagnosed with Coronavirus last week, has now recovered from the deadly virus and shared the news on social media.

It hasn’t been long when Sonu Sood had taken the social media by storm and confirmed testing positive for COVID 19. The actor had been the talk of the town ever since the pandemic had hit the country last year and was seen helping thousands of migrants reaching their home safely during the Coronavirus lockdown. The Dabangg star went on to become a national hero in no time. So, when, he was diagnosed with COVID 19, the social media was abuzz with recovery messages for Sonu.

And while everyone was keen to get an update about the actor’s health, Sonu has finally shared his health update and revealed that he has finally tested negative for the deadly virus. The actor had shared a picture of himself dressed in a grey coloured t-shirt and seen wearing a mask as he had shown the negative sign confirming that he has managed to beat COVID 19 and doing safe and sound. He had captioned the image as, “Tested: COVID-19 Negative.”

Take a look at Sonu Sood’s post as he tests negative for COVID 19:

To recall, Sonu, who had tested positive for COVID 19 last week, has shared a note on social media which read as, “This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID 19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking the utmost care. But don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I’m always there for you all.”

