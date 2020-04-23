Sonu Sood to provide meals to 25,000 migrants in the holy month
"Times are so difficult today that it's very important for each one of us to stand for each other. Through this initiative, I would be helping all those who would be fasting during this period and we would provide special meal kits so they don't stay hungry after fasting all day," Sonu said.
The initiative will help these migrants who have come from faraway places like Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Before this, Sonu started a ration drive to help the needy during the ongoing lockdown.
Under an initiative called Shakti Annadanam launched in the name of his late father Shakti Sagar Sood, Sonu aims to feed more than 45,000 people on a daily basis in Mumbai.
He also offered his hotel in Juhu for healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and para medical staff.
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
He’s so kind. God bless