Sonu Sood reacts to Rakhi Sawant’s wish to see him as next PM of India; Says ‘Better as a common man’

After Rakhi Sawant suggested his name for next PM of India, Sonu Sood has said that he is not interested in joining politics and that he is good where he is.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood doesn’t need any introduction. He has been receiving appreciation from everywhere for his selfless work amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The Simmba actor has been working to help common people amid COVID 19. Netizens have applauded him for philanthropic work. And now, former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has also praised him and endorsed him as the next Prime Minister of India. She has also suggested 's name besides Sonu. On Rakhi’s comment, the Simmba actor has finally reacted and said he is not interested.

On Tuesday, the Dabangg actor was seen outside his building while serving refreshment drinks to the shutterbugs. One of them asked him about his view on Rakhi’s wish to see him as next PM and he said that he is better off as a common man. He said, “Hum aam insaan ache hai bhai, aam insaan better hai.(I am better off as a normal human being)” When the paps said that he should try politics, he then replied, “Bhai log khade hai na humare, kya karenge elections mein khade ho ke? Wo apna kaam nahi hai na.(Our brothers are standing. What will we do by contesting elections? That is not our work.)”

Recently, Pooja Bhatt had also hailed him for his work and called him ‘extraordinarily generous.’ Jonas also appreciated the actor and called him a visionary philanthropist.

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 pandemic, actors , Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka and more are also doing a lot of good work. Even Sara Ali Khan had also shown her support to Sonu’s foundation and made her contribution to it. He lauded her and called her a ‘hero’.

