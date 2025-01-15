Sonu Sood reveals he didn’t have any PR to promote his efforts during pandemic; shares how those he helped received constant calls

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who was recently seen in Fateh, revealed that he didn’t have any PR to promote his pandemic efforts and shared how the people he helped received constant calls.

In a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Sonu Sood addressed the perception that he had PR promoting his charitable efforts during the pandemic. He clarified that although people might think so, it wasn’t true. When asked about his efforts standing out compared to others, including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, who also helped during the pandemic, Sonu responded, emphasizing that everyone worked hard.

He explained that, unlike others, he didn’t post much on social media, especially on Instagram. His X (Twitter) activity was limited to responding to inquiries and offering assistance where needed.

The actor also highlighted that during the pandemic, he had no journalists calling for interviews or PR teams promoting his work. He emphasized, “I didn’t have any PR, sab gayab ho chuke the."

Sonu explained that many people he helped during the pandemic deleted their tweets after receiving assistance to avoid being overwhelmed by constant calls and messages from others seeking help.

He clarified that the focus was always on providing aid, not on self-promotion. Sood shared that some individuals even expressed that their phones were ringing nonstop, with others demanding similar help, making it difficult for them to cope. He noted that if a tweet was deleted, it signified they had received the support they needed. Fake accounts, on the other hand, left their tweets up.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood was recently seen in Fateh, a film that he directed and co-produced. The movie also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Fateh was released in theatres on January 10.

