Sonu Sood’s befitting reply to teenager who requested for a PS4 wins the internet; Says ‘Get books and read’

A teenager on Twitter reached out to Sonu Sood requesting him for a PS4. But the actor’s response to him is hard to miss and is a win amongst fans and followers.

Since the start of the nationwide lockdown cause due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Sood has been selflessly helping people who were stranded and affected because of it. He has earned respect and love of many all over the country ever since he helped migrant workers who were stranded due to the travel ban get back to their respective cities. He’s been an avid Twitter user and responds to fans and followers in need. Among the slew of people who reached out to the actor, most were serious, and some were downright hilarious, and that’s exactly what happened recently.

Most recently, a Twitter user reached out to the actor and requested him for a PS4, and Sonu’s response won hearts. The teenager’s bio stated that he was from class 10. He reached out to the actor via Twitter and shared, “Please Sir, can you give a PS4. All the children around me are enjoying the lockdown by playing games.” Sonu, instead of rejecting the kids’ request for a PS4 offered to buy him some books to read. Taking to his Twitter account, the actor replied, “If you don't have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you.”

Here is Sonu Sood's tweet:

If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you https://t.co/K5Z43M6k1Y — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 6, 2020

Sonu’s response gained him over 37,000 likes on Twitter. He also received praise from fans for his reply. One twitter user wrote, “He actually took out time to reply home with a piece of advice!” Amongst people who responded to Sonu, actor Karanvir Bohra was one amongst them. “Ha ha ha... Super Sahi jawab,” he replied to the actor’s tweet. The teenager later deleted his tweet.

The teenager later responded to Sonu’s tweet saying, “Yes Sir I promise you that I will surely read knowledgeable books and I hope I'll Receive more precious and helpful books from you. Sir the work you are doing is great ....Keep Motivating me and all the Indians #Love you sir.”

