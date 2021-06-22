Sonu Sood’s fan demands iPhone for girlfriend; Actor's witty reply breaks the internet

Actor and Philanthropist Sonu Sood is back in the headlines. This time for his response to his fan's request for helping him fulfil his girlfriend's demand for an iPhone.

Actor Sonu Sood has been in limelight for his philanthropic mission amid the COVID-19 crisis. From addressing the grievances of people to providing them with medical facilities, the ‘Dabangg’ actor has been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19. The actor, who receives endless requests for help, came across a rather hilarious appeal today. Sood’s fan asked if the actor could help him get an iPhone as his girlfriend demanded one. The actor’s reply will leave you in splits.

The Twitter user asked, “Bhai, meri girlfriend iPhone maang rahi hai, kya kuch ho sakta hai? (Brother, my girlfriend is demanding an iPhone, can you help with that)”. Acknowledging his fan’s unusual request, Sood wrote, “Uska toh pta nahi, agar iPhone diya toh tera toh tera kuch nahi rhega. (I don’t know about that but if I get her a phone, you won’t benefit from it).” ‘Simmba’ actor and his team ‘Sood Charity Foundation’ has been actively responding to the requests on social media. In the meantime, Sood has received a fair share of side-splitting messages. From a trip to Maldives, car to funding a wedding, B-town is bombarded with such requests.

Take a look:

उसका तो पता नहीं,

अगर iphone दिया तो पर तेरा कुछ नहीं रहेगा https://t.co/t99rnT8z22 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 22, 2021

‘Samaritan’ Sonu has garnered praise for his humanitarian work. For many, Sood has turned into a ‘real-life hero’. Earlier this month, the actor pledged to ‘eradicate the oxygen shortage problem from the country’ and announced the setting up of 18 oxygen plants across India. Amid all this, the actor has been doing his bit silently and has managed to earn praise from fellow actors of the industry as well.

