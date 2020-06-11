Sonu Sood’s gesture as he promises a man to take him to his native for wife’s last rites will melt your heart

Happy New Year actor Sonu Sood took to Twitter to offer help to a man who sought the actor’s help to reach his village to attend wife’s last rights; See post

Sonu Sood has been trending on all social media channels and rightly so after he took it upon himself to help migrant workers who are stuck in Maharashtra to send them home. Amid the Coronavirus crisis, Sonu Sood has been tirelessly arranging buses and flights for stranded workers and students to help them reach their family, and netizens have taken to social media to tag Sonu Sood as a superhero. Now in the latest, the Happy New Year actor again won hearts when he showed concern towards a man who sought Sonu’s help to reach his hometown post his wife’s demise.

Yes, in the latest, Sonu Sood has offered help to a man who lost his wife and needs to go to his home town, Varanasi, for her last rites. Taking to Twitter, a user tweeted to the actor, “Dear Sir @SonuSood @shubhamVawasthi My Neighbour Mr Sitaram Lost his wife at Native place Varanasi Trying to go to Varanasi For Spiritual Work They are total 3 member please help @SonuSood sir we don’t have any other option then you.” Without wasting any minute, Sonu was quick to reply as he promised that he will reach his village tomorrow as he wrote, “I am sorry for the loss. will send him tomorrow. He will reach his home soon. God bless.” Besides making sure that the required number of buses and flights are arranged for the migrant workers, the Dabangg actor has also been making sure to reply to the tweets for people asking for help.

Besides airlifting migrant workers, and arranging transportation facilities for migrant workers, Sonu Sood has also donated over 1500 PPE kits to the healthcare workers across Punjab. Plus, the actor also made his Mumbai hotel available for the accommodation of the paramedics.

Check out Sonu Sood's tweets here:

I am sorry for the loss. will send him tomorrow. He will reach his home soon. God bless. https://t.co/s6cjHOq819 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 10, 2020

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood wins hearts as he funds a chartered flight to Dehradun for migrant workers amid COVID 19 crisis

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×