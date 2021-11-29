Sonu Sood’s THROWBACK PIC with Happy New Year team ft Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani & others is pure gold

Sonu Sood is one of the most loved actors in the film industry. Over the span of his career, he has earned a multitude of fans who love and support him, and even more so, after his acts of service for the underprivileged during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from social service, the actor keeps on entertaining and impressing fans with his performances on the silver screen, and on social media as well. Speaking of which, last night, the actor took to his Instagram space and shared a super-fun throwback picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, and other celebs from the Happy New Year team and it’s a pure nostalgia ride.

Yesterday, on Sunday night, Sonu Sood took to his Instagram stories and posted a throwback picture from his film ‘Happy New Year’ days. In the picture, the Happy New Year cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah can be seen flexing their biceps as they pose together. Director Farah Khan and popular music composer duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani can be seen in the picture as well. Sharing this picture on his Instagram stories, Sonu captioned it, “Throwback (red heart emoji)”.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Happy New Year is an action-comedy that released on the big screen in 2014. Directed by Farah Khan, the film featured an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, and Jackie Shroff.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan trends on Twitter as his film Kal Ho Naa Ho clocks 18 years; Fans celebrate