Sonu Sood says ‘saving lives’ is ‘million times’ more satisfying than being a part of a 100 crore film

Sonu Sood took to his Twitter handle to open up about the joy of helping people in need during the Covid-19 crisis. Take a look at his inspiring message.

Sonu Sood, who recently recovered from the Covid-19 virus, has been offering a helping hand to those in need ever since the pandemic started. The actor has helped migrants reach home when the lockdown commenced. Since last year, the star has been actively using his social media handle to reach out to people who are in need of health essentials especially since the second wave of Coronavirus began. Now, the actor has shared his thoughts on helping people during these trying times in a heartwarming message.

Sonu took to his Twitter handle to open up about why he works so hard to provide aid. The actor confessed how “satisfying” it is to be there for someone in need. During the Covid-19 crisis, the health care system has been in a shambles with the unavailability of beds and oxygen supply. Speaking about making the required arrangements for necessities late at night, he said, “I swear..it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film,” and further added, “We can't sleep when people are in front of hospitals waiting for a bed.”

In the middle of night,after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can't sleep when people are infront of hospitals waiting for a bed. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 27, 2021

Sood is also regarded as a hero due to the efforts he put in to arrange transport for 7.5 lakh migrant workers last year with the help of his “Ghar Bhejo” campaign. The actors also assisted frontline workers by providing protective gear. The star’s work has been praised by thousands of fans who have also been inspired to use whichever means they can to offer help during the National health crisis.

