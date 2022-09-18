Sonu Sood stands up in solidarity with Chandigarh University students, Urges all to ‘be responsible’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood , who is a humanitarian by nature, expressed his concerns over the incident. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Something that happened in Chandigarh University is very unfortunate. It’s time for us to stand with our sisters and set an example of a responsible society. These are testing times for us, not for the victims. Be responsible.”

An unfortunate incident has surfaced on Sunday wherein objectionable videos of Chandigarh University girls were allegedly leaked online by the accused which has triggered wide-scale protests in the city. While the concerned police officials and authorities are closely monitoring the situation, Bollywood celebrities too have expressed their opinions and have urged all to stand up in solidarity with the University students.

For the unversed, Sonu Sood was a widely appreciated personality who helped several stranded Indian migrant workers to reach their homes by arranging buses, special trains, and chartered flights for them during the phase of lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic in India. His charity work during the pandemic was lauded from various corners of the country and was hailed as a real-life hero.

Sood was last seen in April 2022 as the host of the popular reality show MTV Roadies - Season 18. The shooting of the show took place in South Africa.

Meanwhile, in the latest development pertaining to the Chandigarh University case, a man accused of leaking objectionable videos of Chandigarh university girls have now been arrested from Shimla. The man has been identified as the 23-year-old Sunny Mehta who lives in Shimla’s Rohru, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said legal action will be taken against him. He assured the people of the state that he has asked the police officers in the state to cooperate with the Punjab Police. ”I have instructed police officers to cooperate with the Punjab Police. According to the information received, the boy who made (the videos) viral is from Himachal. Legal action will be taken against him,” told Thakur to media persons, as reported by ANI. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Sampada reveals how she connected with Sonu Sood during pandemic