Sonu Sood supports Mumbai Police amid COVID 19 spike; Contributes 25000 face shields to ‘real heroes’

Sonu Sood has come forth as a real hero not just for the migrant labourers amid the lockdown but also for others. Now, Sonu donated 25000 face shields for the Mumbai police personnel amid the rise in the number of COVID 19 cases.

The number of Coronavirus cases in India has spiked and amid this, the Police officers in every state have been working day in and out to ensure that the COVID 19 lockdown rules are being followed. However, many of them have been infected with the virus while ensuring that the law is in place. To help the police personnel in Mumbai, Sonu Sood has come forth to do his bit for them. Recently, seeing the spike in COVID 19 cases, Sonu went ahead and contributed 25000 face shields for police officers.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh went ahead and shared a photo with Sonu where he thanked the Bollywood actor for his help that will empower the Police officers and protect them from infection. He wrote, “I thank @SonuSood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel.” Sonu replied to the state Minister and expressed that he was glad that he could do something for ‘real heroes’ of the country.

Sonu wrote, “Truly honoured by your kind words Sir! My police brothers & sisters are our real heroes & this is the least that I can do for the commendable work which they have been doing. Jai Hind #OurRealHeroes @DGPMaharashtra.” Seeing what Sonu did for the Mumbai police, netizens lauded the actor in the comments and expressed their gratitude towards him.

Here are the tweets:

I thank @SonuSood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel. pic.twitter.com/bojGZghy23 — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) July 16, 2020

Truly honoured by your kind words Sir! My police brothers & sisters are our real heroes & this is the least that I can do for the commendable work which they have been doing. Jai Hind #OurRealHeroes @DGPMaharashtra https://t.co/n9nTrxaQ0c — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 16, 2020

Sonu Sood has been helping migrant labourers and their families amid the COVID 19 lockdown to reach their homes. He even set up a hotline for workers and families stranded in different parts of the country to contact him. The actor has been hailed as a real-life hero for the world done by him for the migrants and their families. Now, he has supported the Mumbai police too. Earlier, and also supported the police personnel by providing wrist bands and sanitizers respectively.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×