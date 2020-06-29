Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: People will talk for few days & move on as new outsider will come

Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the nation after the Kedarnath actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020. Soon after Sushant’s demise, Bollywood actors, sports stars and political personalities, alike, took to social media to mourn the death of the actor, and in the latest, we have Sonu Sood, who got talking about Sushant and said that no matter how talented a star is, it is very difficult to make a mark for yourself in the industry.

We all know that as we speak, Sonu Sood has been working tirelessly to help the migrant workers who are stuck in Maharashtra reach their hometown in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, as he has been arranging flights, trains and buses in order to help them, and during an interview, Sonu Sood was quizzed about Sushant Singh Rajput and his demise, and to this, Dabangg actor had said that people will talk about this for a few days and then move on to something new as a new outsider will come into the industry to become an actor and he too, will struggle to get noticed and bag a film.

While talking about Sushant, Sonu Sood recalled the time when he was struggling to be an actor as he said that no matter how talented you are, it is very difficult to make a mark in the industry for yourself. Moreover, Sonu pointed out that the fact of the matter is that there are hardly people in the industry who are outsiders and have become successful in the industry. Post Sushant’s demise, as we all know, a debate around nepotism started as fans of Sushant feel that it was due to nepotism that Sushant was made to feel like an outsider in the industry and talking about the whole insider-outsider debate, Sonu Sood said that it is not right to blame one section of the industry for someone’s death. Talking about nepotism, Sonu said that while people blame Bollywood bigwigs, and star kids for Sushant’s demise, it is also very difficult for those individuals to hear someone blame them for someone’s death. Before signing off, Sonu Sood said that the industry bigwigs are also the people who have given life to a lot of people in the industry and as a matter of fact, one needs to respect that and let time decide what is right. Also, Sonu feels that Sushant’s demise is a huge tragedy and while a lot of people have great things to say about Sushant, the Happy New Year actor feels that people should stay calm and not pounce on someone and hold them responsible

