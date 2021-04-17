Sonu Sood tests positive for COVID 19 after 1st vaccine dose: This gives me ample time to solve your problems

Actor Sonu Sood took to Twitter to inform his fans that he tested COVID 19 positive. However, he assured fans that his mood and spirit is 'Super Positive.'

Sonu Sood has tested positive for COVID 19. The Simmba actor took to social media to inform his fans in statements in Hindi and English. The actor had taken the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine in Amritsar. Lovingly known as the 'messiah of migrants,' Sonu has been constantly working to provide help to the poor and needy across the nation amid the COVID 19 pandemic. However, amid all this, the actor informed in a statement that on Saturday morning, he tested positive for the Coronavirus. Announcing the same, he assured all his fans that he will continue to solve their problems despite contracting the virus.

Sharing the statement, Sonu wrote, "COVID-Positive, Mood & Spirit-Super Positive. Hi Everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID 19. As a part of the precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care.. But Don't Worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I'm always there for you all- Sonu Sood." Sonu shared the same statement in Hindi as well. The actor has been in the news recently after he was reportedly appointed the Brand Ambassador for Anti-COVID 19 vaccination Programme in Punjab.

As soon as Sonu announced the news of testing positive for COVID 19, fans started praying for his speedy recovery. A fan commented, "Get well soon. Many people need you. For them, you have to be healthy." Another wrote to Sonu, "Wishing you a speedy recovery. You are a super-hero saving thousands of lives daily. Get well soon."

Recently, the actor's video of playing the dhol went viral on social media. The Dabangg actor was seen joining a couple of band folks to play the dhol. Sharing the video, the actor had urged everyone to contact him for weddings.

Here's wishing Sonu Sood a speedy recovery!

