Sonu Sood tries hand at mobile store, sells bread and eggs on a bicycle; Calls it 'Sonu Sood ki Supermarket'

Sonu Sood, who has helped many people affected by the pandemic since the lockdown, revealed the new things that he did.

Ever since the lockdown began last year, Sonu Sood has been making headlines for his good deeds. Recently, the actor uploaded a fun video of him selling bread and eggs in the morning. Sonu jokingly named it, 'Sonu Sood ki Supermarket'. The star took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he can be seen seated on a bicycle and is giving the details of the products that he will be selling to the customers. Sonu Sood can be seen in a white t-shirt and denim pants with white sneakers.

Sharing the video, he captioned it as, “Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs#supermarket #supportsmallbusiness”. In the video, Sonu can be heard saying, “Kaun bolta hai mall band ho gaya? Sabse jyada important aur sabse jyada mehengi supermarket ready hai. Yeh dekhiye sab kuch hai mere pass. Anda hai joh iss samay 6 rupay ka mil raha hai, aur uske baad bread hai badi wali joh 40 rupay ki hai, choti wali bread 22 rupay ki hai. Saath mein pav hai, rusk hai, muri hai, aur bohut saare chips wagera hai.'' (Who says the mall has been shut? The most important and most expensive supermarket is ready. See I've everything. There are eggs, which are currently priced at Rs 6 per egg, then I have a big packet of bread which costs Rs 40, the smaller one costs Rs 22. I also have pav, rusk, puffed rice, chips etc.)

Take a look at Sonu Sood ki Supermarket-

‘Simmba’ actor further added, “Jisko bhi chahiye aage aayye bhaiyye. Toh jaldi se jaldi mujhe order kijiye. Abhi delivery ka time hogaya hai bohut important hai aur ek baat aur delivery ke extra charges hai boss. Toh milte hai dost. Sonu Sood ki supermarket. Ekdum hit hain boss. Chalte hai boss.” (Whoever wants it, come and take it. Place your orders quickly. Now it's delivery time, which is very important, and also, I'll charge extra for the delivery. See you, friend. Sonu Sood's supermarket. It's a hit. Bye).

On the work front, Sonu Sood recently announced that he will be starring in ‘Kisaan’ and ‘Acharya’. The actor will also be seen opposite in ‘Prithviraj’.

