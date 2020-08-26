Sonu Sood urges government to postpone NEET, JEE exams; Says ‘We should not risk the lives of students’

Sonu Sood shared his views on the forthcoming NEET and JEE exams. He said that the students should get a window of 2 months to prepare.

Despite ongoing protests by students demanding the postponement or cancellation of the NEET and JEE exams during the ongoing global pandemic caused by COVID-19, the organizations affirm that the exams will be conducted on the scheduled date. The Joint Entrance Exam and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is set to be conducted in September as scheduled officials stated. While students are expressing their concerns and requesting the exams to either be postponed or canceled this year, actor Sonu Sood also took to his social media account voicing his opinion in support of the students.

Taking to his Twitter account the actor shared a tweet that read, “It’s my request to (the) government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID.” Apart from that, in an interview with NDTV, the actor said, “We have to support these students. 26 lakh students are going to appear in these exams.”

Here is Sonu Sood's tweet:

It's my request to government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 25, 2020

Added to that he said, “The maximum students are from Bihar where 13 to 14 districts are badly hit by the floods. How can you expect them to travel? They don't have money or places to stay. We cannot force these students to come out and give these exams. Give them a window of two months. We need to postpone the exams till November-December. Students can take the exams when they are mentally prepared.”

Continuing, he added, “I am also an engineer. I believe that it is very important for the country to have a new breed of these young people who are going to take over a lot of departments.” Actor Sonu Sood has been a savior to many amid the lockdown. What started with him helping migrant workers reach their homes to helping them find jobs, the actor also helped stranded students from across the globe get back to their homes by arranging charter flights for them.

