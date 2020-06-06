Sonu Sood wins hearts as he funds a chartered flight to Dehradun for migrant workers amid COVID 19 crisis

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Happy New Year actor Sonu Sood helped migrant workers by funding a chartered flight to Dehradun; Read on

Sonu Sood is the man of the hour because ever since the Coronavirus pandemic, this Happy New Year actor has been arranging buses and flights for stranded migrant workers and students stuck in Maharashtra and other states. Needless to say, Sonu Sood has become everyone’s hero for his kind gesture amid the crisis and in the latest, it is being reported that the actor has funded another chartered flight to help fly over 170 migrant workers to Dehradun in Uttarakhand from the city, in an aircraft operated by budget airline AirAsia India.

As per reports, the plane with 173 migrants onboard left from Mumbai at around 1.57 pm, and landed in Dehradun at 4.41 pm. During an interview, Sonu said expressed a sense of happiness that his efforts to help migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country have only grown stronger. “Most of them have never had the opportunity to experience air travel, and the smiles on their faces brings me a lot of joy as they take this AirAsia India flight to reach home to their families and friends,” said Sood. Not just this, since the number of Coronavirus cases is on a surge, and hordes of migrant workers are waiting to get back home, Sonu Sood said that he would be arranging more such flights in the future.

Seeing Sonu Sood’s efforts, one of Sonu Sood's fans made an artwork which depicted him as a superhero. In the artwork, Sonu Sood is seen as a caped hero who is pushing a bus full of travellers in the illustration. The Dabangg actor retweeted the fan artwork and wrote, “You are tooooo kind brother. What I did is not an iota of what they did. I am just doing what my heart said and I promise this was the most special feeling I ever had.Our migrant brothers and sisters are the heartbeat of our country. We will make them reach their homes safely..” Besides airlifting migrant workers, and helping to facilitate migrants with transportation facilities, Sonu Sood has also donated over 1500 PPE kits to the healthcare workers across Punjab. Plus, he also made his Mumbai hotel available for the accommodation of the paramedics.





