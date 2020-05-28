Sonu Sood wins the internet again with his humble response as a fan compares him to Amitabh Bachchan

Sonu Sood has given an epic and humble response to a fan who compares him to Amitabh Bachchan through the medium of a tweet. Read on for further details.

Sonu Sood is currently winning millions of hearts not because of his acting or movies but for the generous work that he has been doing of late. The actor has been actively stepping up to help all those who have been affected by the Coronavirus crisis. Sonu arranged buses for thousands of migrant workers residing in Mumbai so that they could go back to their homes. Not only that but the actor has also launched a helpline to help such people.

Members of the film fraternity, fans, and well-wishers have been showering praises on the Dabangg actor on social media. In the midst of all this, Sonu’s humble and epic response to a fan who compared him to Amitabh Bachchan is winning over the internet again. It so happened that one of his fans said Sonu will have to take leave on Sundays when everything gets back to normal as people coming to Mumbai will ask for his address to meet him. In response to this, the actor says that he will visit their houses instead as lots of aloo paranthas , betel leaves and tea are due on them.

Check out the conversation below:

वो क्यों मेरे घर आएँगे दोस्त। मैं उन सब के घर जाऊँगा। बहुत सारे आलू के पराँठे, पान और चाय उधार है मेरे भाइयों पर। https://t.co/4PFSn68E13 — sonu sood (SonuSood) May 27, 2020

Sonu Sood has taken special permission from Karnataka and Maharashtra government post which he arranged buses for the migrant workers who could finally return to their homes. Earlier in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor had urged everyone to come forward and help those who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

