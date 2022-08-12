Sonu Sood wishes Samrat Prithviraj had done well at the box office; Says 'You have to accept your failures'

Sonu Sood is one of the finest actors we have in our Bollywood industry. The actor was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj, which was directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film was based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty. In it, Sonu essayed the role of poet Chand Bardai and the movie also starred Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar in other pivotal roles.

The film, however, did not do well at the box office and also received mixed responses from critics. Now Sonu reacted to Samrat Prithviraj's failure and said: "I wish the film could have done well because there was a lot of hard work put in. As an actor, it is important that you give your 100 percent and it is up to the audience to decide what is right and what is wrong in it." Further, Sonu added that one has to accept failures and learn from them and can do better the next time, and can deliver better. "This time we failed but next time we will do well." Sonu went on to add that Samrat Prithviraj will remain one of the special films of his career. " Whatever role I will be offered, I will keep on working hard for it and try to entertain people," Sonu said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu will be voicing Spotify's new original audio series Commander Karan Saxena which will be based on author Amit Khan’s series Hamladar Commander Saxena. The episodes will be available starting August 15. Last month, the actor also announced a new reality show named Kuberan's House, which is said to be India’s biggest start-up showcase.

