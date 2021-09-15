Sonu Sood's house & 6 other places linked to him surveyed by Income Tax department: Report

A piece of breaking news is coming in from the Bollywood industry as actor Sonu Sood’s house in Mumbai is under Income Tax department surveillance. According to reports in NDTV, apart from the actor’s house, six other places linked to Sonu too are being surveyed.

Reportedly, this tax survey comes a day after Sonu Sood was announced as the brand ambassador for the Delhi government’s mentorship programme for school students. As per reports, this surveillance is different from an Income tax raid as currently, the IT department is only gathering information regarding the sources of income of the actor and where all has Sonu spent this amount. It is also said that during this survey, Income Tax department officials do not seize any document but they only wish to know more about the sources of income of the concerned person.

We all know that Sonu Sood emerged as a hero during the COVID times and helped a lot of people financially then. It is reported that the Income Tax department wants to gather information about the places from where the actor received all these donations and where and how did he spend them.

Even before Sonu Sood had met Arvind Kejriwal, there were reports of him joining politics. Hence, after Sonu’s recent meet he was questioned about the possibility of joining politics but the actor refused to respond.

