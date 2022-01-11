Sonu Sood's sister Malvika set to begin her political journey; Actor says his humanitarian work will continue.

Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood is all set to begin her journey in politics and the actor took to social media to wish her. Announcing to his millions of followers, Sonu Sood shared a childhood photo and wished his sister luck. Malvika Sood has joined Congress and she will be contesting in the upcoming Punjab State Assembly elections.

Wishing his sister, Sonu Sood tweeted, "As my sister Malvika Sood embarks on her political journey, I wish her the best and can’t wait to see her flourish in this new chapter of her life. Good luck Malvika!" The actor also added that his sister's politicial inclinations will not distract him from his humanitarian work.

"My own work as an actor & humanitarian continues, without any political affiliations or distractions," Sonu Sood tweeted. Take a look at Sonu Sood's tweet:

In light of his sister joining politics, Sonu Sood stepped down as as Punjab's state icon as per the rules laid by the Election Commission. He made the announcement last week and said, "Like all good things, this journey has come to an end too. I've voluntarily stepped down as the State Icon of Punjab. This decision was mutually taken by me and EC in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections. I wish them luck for future endeavours."

