Sonu Titu reunion: Kartik Aaryan and co star Sunny Singh head out for a drive

Kartik Aaryan and ‘Sonu Ka Titu Ki Sweety’ co star Sunny Singh reunite.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is keeping himself busy with several projects in his kitty, recently managed to catch up with his old buddy and co-star Sunny Singh. The two reunited after a long time. Sunny Singh took to his social media and shared a glimpse of their reunion. In the picture, the two were seen heading out for a drive. Kartik also re-shared the priceless selfie and wrote, “Sonu ka Titu”. The two actors have worked together in several films. They appeared in ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama 2’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and impressed their fans with their bromance. Sunny also had a small role in Kartik's film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.

Talking about the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in multiple films including ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’, directed by National Award Winner, Sameer Vidwans. Kartik will be seen opposite as the female lead. The makers have now decided to change the name to avoid hurting the sentiments of communities. The film director Sameer Vidwansmade issued a statement which read, “A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting any sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional”. Apart from that, Kartik will appear in ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Whereas, Sunny will be next seen as Lakshman in the Pan-India film, 'Adipurush' alongside Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and in the lead.

