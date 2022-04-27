Soon-to-be grandfather Anil Kapoor just wants daughter Sonam's child to be healthy

Evergreen Anil Kapoor is on cloud nine as he will soon become a grandfather as his daughter Sonam Kapoor is pregnant. She is currently enjoying one of the most special phases of anyone’s life. In March this year, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to her social media handle and announced her pregnancy through a lovely photoshoot with her husband Anand Ahuja along with a heartfelt note. Recently, in a YouTube interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anil Kapoor opened up about becoming a grandparent and said that he just wants the child to be healthy.

When the host asked about his feelings about becoming a grandparent soon, Anil Kapoor said, “We are very excited and very thankful…We are very happy and these emotions, which you can’t really spell it out or express…you just want the child to be healthy.”

Later, host Siddharth jokingly said that he feels Anil Kapoor will do a competition about who looks younger with his grandchild also. To which, the actor chuckled and changed the topic.

Earlier, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor said that he is confident that Sonam will be a great mother. He also emphasized that Sonam has taken her aesthetics from her mother, grandmother, and maasi who have been great mothers, great wives, and homemakers. Anil further highlighted that Sonam is eager to get back to work after delivery and will be managing mommy duties along with work.

Speaking about his professional career, Anil Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Thar with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The senior actor will be seen playing the role of a cop in the movie which marks Harsh’s production debut. Thar is slated to release on May 6 on Netflix. In addition to this, Anil also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in key roles and is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor asks BFF Masaba Gupta where is her ‘baby bump clothes’; Check latter’s reaction