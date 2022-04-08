Soon-to-be-married Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to fly to South Africa for their honeymoon?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the lovebirds will kickstart their wedding festivities next week from the 13th of April and they will tie the knot on the morning of 16th of April between 2 am to 4 am. While the star couple and people close to them have been extremely hush-hush about the plans and preparations for the big day, details about the big day have been continuously hitting the headlines. Speaking of which, a news portal has shared that Ranbir and Alia will be spending their honeymoon in South Africa. Yes, you read that right!

A source close to the couple reportedly told IndiaToday.in, “Ranbir and Alia have decided to honeymoon in South Africa. After celebrating the New Year abroad, the couple has planned to take a safari in Africa again."

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia had kicked in New Year 2022 with a vacation in South Africa. The Gangubai actress had taken to her Instagram space and shared glimpses from the same.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pictures from her holiday with beau Ranbir Kapoor:

In other news, earlier, ETimes reported that Alia will soon fly to Switzerland after her wedding, to shoot a song for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. We wonder if Ranbir joins her there.

Coming to their big day, Ranbir and Alia's wedding will take place at Vaastu, which is the Barfi actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. They will be hosting a reception in Mumbai towards the end of the month.

