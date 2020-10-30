Soon to be mom Anushka Sharma's insightful words on perception and truth will compel you to introspect

Anushka Sharma took to her social media handle and shared her thoughts about 'perception and truth.' The star's words of wisdom left netizens wondering what it's about.

Actress is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli and is currently making most of her time in UAE while hubby is busy playing IPL 2020. From time to time, Anushka Sharma's photos surface on the internet where she is seen cheering for Virat in the stands during matches. Seeing the adorable photos of the mom-to-be, fans cannot stop gushing over them. And, now, the actress has shared her insightful words on social media and left fans wondering about them.

Recently, taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared her words of wisdom related to perception and truth. The Pari star wrote, "If the windows of perception were cleaned from time to time what would appear would be the truth." As soon as Anushka shared the same, fan clubs of the actress shared the same on social media and the post went viral. Her thoughtful words about truth and perception surely will compel you to introspect and inspire you to get through the week.

Meanwhile, a video of Virat's last IPL 2020 match has gone viral on social media where the skipper can be seen asking his pregnant wife if she has had food and the actress is seen responding with actions. The cute banter between Anushka and Virat in between the game has left the internet gushing.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's post:

Meanwhile, Anushka too has been sharing photos of herself while spending time in UAE with Virat. From enjoying a swim to flaunting her pregnancy glow in dungarees, the soon-to-be mom is winning the internet, one post at a time. A while back, Anushka and Virat had announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021 in the cutest way on social media.

