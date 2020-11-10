  1. Home
Soon to be mom Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t get over her love for bindi as she flaunts it with desi OOTD

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is known for her maternity fashion, is winning hearts with her desi look.
Mumbai
Soon to be mom Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t get over her love for bindi as she flaunts it with desi OOTDSoon to be mom Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t get over her love for bindi as she flaunts it with desi OOTD
Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying the best phase of her life as she is set to welcome her second child. Yes! After Taimur Ali Khan, the Jab We Met actress is set to embrace childhood soon ad she is quite excited about the same. Not just she has shared the big news with her fans, but Kareena has also been giving a glimpse of her pregnancy looks on social media every now and then. Undoubtedly, the soon to be mommy’s pregnancy look has been a treat for the eyes.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Kareena had shared a new pic of herself and it is breaking the internet. The soon to be mommy was was seen dressed in a desi attire and was flaunting her love for bindi. In the pic, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress was seen dressed in a white kurta with embroidery and was sporting a black bindi. Besides, she was winning hearts with her no make up look. She captioned the image as, “There’s something about wearing a bindi... just love it.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There’s something about wearing a bindi... just love it

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Earlier today, the diva was also spotted visiting her manager’s office in the city’s suburbs. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena had recently completed the shooting of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is a Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Besides, she will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

