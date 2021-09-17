Soon to be mom Neha Dhupia flaunts her baby bump in a black swimsuit; Calls it ‘Pool party for two’

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The couple had recently announced on social media. They are already blessed with a daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Ever since the announcement was made, the actress has been giving all pregnancy goals. She has been enjoying her phase and it is quite evident on her face. Her pregnancy glow is unmissable. Neha has been treating her fans with regular updates on Instagram and today also she shared a new set of pictures.

In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a black colour swimsuit and flaunting her baby bump. Neha is chilling in the pool and enjoying the morning sun falling on her face. She has captioned the pictures as ‘Pool party for two.’ Recently, the actress had posted a video of her doing Yoga. From Sooryanamskar to stretching, the diva aced every aasan. The actress captioned this video as, “They say that everything that you have been practising before your pregnancy is something you should continue with, for the 9 months too. Yoga and meditation is a form of exercise I have doing for almost 20 years. Ofcourse the body responds very differently now, but staying fit and active is something I would advocate all through. The asanas are very different when you are practising pre natal yoga and must be done under guidance.”

Neha Dhupia had mentioned that she was pregnant when her husband Angad Bedi had tested positive for COVID 19. She faced a lot of ups and downs during the initial days.

