Soon-to-be mom Sonam Kapoor says 'pregnancy is not pretty sometimes' as she shares new PIC

Sonam Kapoor is on cloud nine as she is soon going to be a mother. She is currently enjoying one of the most special phases of her life. Her pregnancy glow shines through every time she posts a video or photo on social media. The diva is on the final leg of her trimester. Sonam enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares adorable photos and videos with her fans. On Thursday, the mommy-to-be shared a new photo on Instagram.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Sonam shared a snap of her heavy-swollen feet. While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Pregnancy is not pretty sometimes". In the picture, the soon-to-be mom can be seen wearing printed pajaymas. To note, Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja and the couple is expecting their first child.

Check Sonam Kapoor's photo here:

To note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy in March this year. The couple shared a post on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the news. The post read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, in a lavish ceremony.

In an earlier interview with Vogue, the mommy-to-be spoke about her pregnancy journey and revealed that it's been 'very tough.' The actress had said that it had been three months then and it had been very tough. She said that people don't tell how difficult the journey is going to be. "Your body changes every week, every day, and there are new experiences. Sometimes I can't sleep because I am running to the loo or I'm like sleeping for 10-12 hours and nobody can wake me up." The Neerja actress said that people talk about the beautiful journey. "Everybody talks about how lucky you are. I know that every woman goes through it."

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor wishes Anand Ahuja on his birthday with a sweet post: You're going to be the best dad