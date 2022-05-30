Soon-to-be mum Sonam Kapoor gets a kiss from hubby Anand Ahuja as she reunites with him

Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy glow shines through every time she posts a video or photo on social media. This weekend was no different as the actress was ecstatic about reuniting with her husband Anand Ahuja. For the unversed, Anand keeps travelling between Mumbai, Delhi and London as he juggles his multiple business ventures. Sonam and Anand have made London their base ever since they got married and moved to England.

On Sunday, Sonam reunited with husband Anand as he came home. Taking to Instagram, an excited Sonam dropped a video with husband Anand Ahuja. In the video, Anand can be seen planting a cute kiss on Sonam's cheek as she smiles wide for the camera. Sharing the video, she captioned it, "Reunited with my love @anandahuja."

Check out their cute and mushy photo below:

Click here to watch Sonam and Anand's video

Just earlier this month, Sonam and Anand celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Wishing his wifey on the special day, Anand had written, "..the most giving, selfless, generous person in the world. Only kindness and wholeness in your soul. @sonamkapoor … you inspire me everyday. Happy anniversary my #EverydayPhenomenal."

The couple met six years ago and began dating shortly after. Anand Sonam got married in the summer of 2018 and moved to London post that. Penning down a note for her hubby, Sonam had written, "Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal."

In March this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. Sharing dreamy photos, the couple wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

