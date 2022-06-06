Soon-to-be parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all smiles in new PICS from their 'babymoon' in Italy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are on cloud nine as they are soon going to be parents. They are currently enjoying their babymoon in Italy. The couple is currently enjoying one of the most special phases of their life. Sonam's pregnancy glow shines through every time she posts a video or photo on social media. Speaking of which, Anand took to social media to share some new photos from their babymoon.

In the snaps, Sonam and Anand can be seen smiling ear to ear as they pose for the selfie. The Neerja actress's third-trimester glow is also visible in the photos. While sharing the pictures, Anand wrote, "Excited and ready as ever for our next chapter! #EverydayPhenomenal w @sonamkapoor , bestest pregers person ever." Sonam too reacted to her main man's post and dropped a few heart emoticons in the comment section.

See Anand Ahuja's post here:

To note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy in March this year. The couple shared a post on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the news. The post read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, in a lavish ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

