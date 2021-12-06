Soon to wed Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to get a grand welcome at their wedding venue; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding celebrations are about to begin and the baraatis have already left for the wedding destination in Jaipur. While the bride to be’s family was papped at the airport during the day, groom to be Vicky left for the wedding venue in the evening. On the other hand, Katrina was also clicked with her mother as they left for Jaipur in the evening. And while the couple is set to reach the wedding venue soon, it is reported that they will be getting a grand welcome there.

Recently, we got our hands on a video from Vicky and Katrina’s wedding venue at the Six Senses fort in Barwara in Sawai Madhopur as they gear up to welcome the soon to wed couple. In the video, a group of dancers had gathered at the staircase and were seen performing on the song Khwaja Mere Khwaja song from Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Jodha Akbar. Besides, the roof of the hotel had lit up for the couple’s welcome.

Take a look at the video of preparations to welcome Vicky and Katrina:

To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be exchanging vows on the 9th of December at Six Senses Resort, near Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While the soon to wed couple is quite particular about their privacy, they have also decided on special themes for their pre-wedding ceremonies. According to sources, the theme of mehendi will be gold, beige, ivory and white. The theme for the sangeet will be bling. This isn’t all. The guests are also not allowed to carry phones at the wedding venue to maintain the privacy policy.