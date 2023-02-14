Sooraj Barjatya admits making changes to Hum Aapke Hai Koun after the industry declared it a disaster

Yash Raj Film ’s The Romantics is a docu-series that reveals a lot of inside secrets of the production house and the films made by Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra. The series was released on Netflix today and the show is special also because it features Aditya Chopra ’s rarest of a rare interview. In his interviews which appear in the web series, we can hear the YRF head speak about the much-loved and blockbuster 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. This film was directed by Sooraj Barjatya . In fact, even Sooraj appears in the episodes talking about Aditya and why he holds him in great regard.

Sooraj Barjatya started with his first memory of Aditya Chopra which is from the screening of Maine Pyar Kiya where Aditya was just a 17-year-old and he stood outside the theatre. Barjatya confessed that at that time he did not know that this young boy was Yash Chopra’s son. After this Sooraj went ahead and made Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Although this film is still amongst the top favourites of many but at the time of its premiere the film industry has a very poor response. Sooraj Barjatya said, "We had a show (for the industry) at Liberty. That show was a disaster!" When he returned disheartened from the premiere he got a call from Aditya Chopra. Sooraj said, “Adi told me, ‘Sooraj, it's a damn good film. Don't worry’.” When Sooraj told him to see how the whole industry has reacted, Aditya maintained that he shouldn’t take stress. However, he gave a suggestion: "Cut two and a half songs from the film and it will fly!"

The Romantics

The streaming giant has globally released The Romantics on Feb 14, 2023, as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc. The Romantics has been directed by Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise. The Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker’s docu-series, The Romantics, will open up the year for Netflix’s unscripted slate in India in 2023.

The star-packed docu-series will feature 35 leading voices of the Hindi film industry, including the mega-stars who have closely worked with YRF through its existence, and dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of YRF’s impact in making Bollywood and it’s leading stars a household name globally.