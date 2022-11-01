Sooraj Barjatya calls Salman Khan a ‘family guy’, says he hasn't seen anyone more ‘respectful’ than him

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya ’s collaboration has given us some of the most loved blockbusters of Bollywood. From Maine Pyar Kiya to Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, their camaraderie has been amazing. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that these two have found a relationship that goes beyond movies. Well, Sooraj is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Uunchai. This film stars Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan , Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and others in pivotal roles. In a recent interview with Indian Express Sooraj opened up about his relationship with Salman Khan and spoke about him.

Talking about Salman Khan. Sooraj Barjatya revealed that he is a family guy. He further added that what Salman projects sometimes is something else because essentially he is the elder son who loves his brothers, and sisters and respects his parents so much. “I have never seen someone more respectful than him,” Barjatya says. Sooraj further quipped that when he was in the middle of writing a film for the Ready actor, the pandemic hit and he was drifted towards another project which was Uunchai.

Salman Khan reviewed the trailer of Uunchai

Sooraj Barjatya revealed that when he was writing a film for Salman Khan, a voice inside him asked him to make Uunchai. When Salman came to know about this he told the director that this is not his style. But when he came to know that the voice inside the director was too strong, he then encouraged him. “He recently saw the trailer and told me he loved it. Our relationship is beyond filmmaking,” said Sooraj.