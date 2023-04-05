Sooraj Barjatya joins Mahaveer Jain’s newcomers initiative; To launch new faces in Rajshri Films' next project

Ace director Sooraj Barjatya, who recently impressed the audience with his film Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, has joined the Newcomers initiative. Earlier, Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain, and Jio Studios joined hands to launch two fresh faces through a feature film under the initiative. New development suggests that Sooraj Barjatya will launch new faces in his production house Rajshri Films' upcoming project.

Sooraj Barjatya teams up with Mahaveer Jain and Jio Studios for the Newcomers initiative

The project will be produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Jio Studios and Mahaveer Jain. It will mark the second collaboration between Mahaveer Jain and Rajshri Productions after their successful partnership on the film Uunchai. Over 23 leading filmmakers of the country have come together with this extraordinary initiative to launch, mentor and support new talent.

The Newcomers initiative aims to mentor & launch new talent. It is a platform of opportunities for new talent; actors, writers, directors, musicians, technicians, etc. from every corner of India. Recently, Mahaveer Jain spoke to Pinkvilla and talked about the same. While speaking about the USP of the initiative, he said, "I think it’s quite inclusive & collaborative in its very nature; More than 30 leading filmmakers of our country have come together with a strong commitment, backed by a thought-through strategy to create stars of tomorrow, this is the true USP. I am deeply grateful that they all felt the way we felt and became part of this initiative with absolute enthusiasm. They now own this feeling equally & shall lead it from the front."