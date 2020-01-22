Sooraj Barjatya might team up with Salman Khan in his next: He has liked the idea

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya might team up soon. The actor has liked the subject that the film maker is working on. Read on to know more.

fans who would like to see him in Sooraj Barjatya movie yet again can rejoice as from the latest developments it seems that a project is on the cards. In an interview with news agency PTI, Sooraj Barjatya revealed that he is writing his next and Salman Khan, his frequent collaborator has also liked the idea. Barajtya said, "I am writing it. In a year or two, I will be done. I have discussed the idea with Salman and he has liked it. It is in my space — family, drama and emotions." He also revealed that he is currently working on his son Avnish's first directorial project and he has asked his son to follow the essence of their banner.

"Avnish is going to make his debut as a director. In late 2017, I was ready to start my film with Salman bhai. I was in the middle of writing, but my son, who assisted me on ‘Prem Ratan….’." He added, "To launch a director in a company after 30 years is a bigger responsibility so I held back. I am there only as a guide, it is his film, his story. It is a complicated love story."

He also added that Salman Khan has given his blessings to Avnish. For the unversed, Salman will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

