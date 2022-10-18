Sooraj Barjatya on experimenting with direction: I learnt so much from Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
His last directorial was in 2015 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.
Sooraj Barjatya is known for making family-centric films. Right from Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se to Hum Saath Saath Hain, the production house has given some of the best family-oriented films. Well, in 2003, the filmmaker experimented with his direction and made Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. But the love triangle did not receive much love. Today, on Uunchai’s trailer release, the director spoke about Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.
Sooraj Barjatya reveals:
When asked about making family-centric films and having experimented with Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon in the past, the director replied, “I learnt so much from Main Prem Ki Diwani Hun. For that, I asked people will this work or doesn't, and that is not right as a director. Now numbers or being first doesn't appeal to me, my aim is to make a good film for the families.” It is worth mentioning here that Sooraj made his directorial debut with Maine Pyar Kiya starring Salman Khan. In 2015, he directed Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.
Uunchai:
The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa and is scheduled for theatrical release on 11 November. The trailer shows a story of a lifelong friendship. In the video, four friends including Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa are discussing the idea of climbing Mount Everest, but before they could do it, Danny dies of old age. It’s after his death that they become serious and plan to climb Everest. Parineeti Chopra is also seen as their trip leader.
