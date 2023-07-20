Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya to make directorial debut with film titled Dono

Director Sooraj Barjatya is known for delivering some of Bollywood's biggest hits including Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) and Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! (1994), among others. The renowned director has worked with Bollywood A-Listers like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and other big names. Now, the producer-director's son, Avnish S Barjatya is all set to make his directorial debut. Some exciting details about the film have been announced today by the makers.

Avnish S Barjatya to make directorial debut

Rajshri Productions which marks 75 years in the film industry officially announced Avnish's directorial debut today. The makers took to social media to share a clip of waves crashing into the sea beach and wrote "Two strangers, one destination! #Dono, Teaser out on 25th July. Directed by @avnish.barjatya" The film is titled 'dono' and it promises to be a fresh love story. The tease will drop on the 25th of July. The film is to be produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya, and Jyoti Deshpande. Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. collaborated with Jio Studios for a film that will take the viewers on a nostalgic journey to Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s debut film – Maine Pyar Kiya. It was Avnish's father's directorial debut. More details about the film and its cast are yet to be known.

Earlier, Avnish S. Barjatya worked as an assistant director in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Hum Chaar. He will also be a producer for Prem Ki Shaadi. For the unversed, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are reuniting for the fifth time on their next epic family drama tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi. Prem Ki Shaadi will be targeting a Diwali 2024 release in cinema halls across the globe and will proceed to the casting stage soon.

