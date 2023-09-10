Sooraj Pancholi calls his relationship with Jiah Khan ‘shortest’; reveals he's been dating someone for 7 years

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Sooraj Pancholi, the son of actors Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi, made his debut in the film industry with the romantic action film Hero. Pancholi was arrested in connection to the abetment of suicide case of actress Jiah Khan, with whom he was in a relationship. Khan's suicide note pointed to their troubled relationship as a factor contributing to her death. After a ten-year long legal battle, in April 2023, a special CBI Court acquitted Pancholi due to lack of evidence. In a recent interview, the actor shared that his past no longer haunts him and also revealed that he is in a stable relationship with someone.

Sooraj Pancholi opens up on being in a relationship of seven years and marriage plans

In a recent interview with Times of India, Sooraj Pancholi shared insights into his seven-year-long relationship. He stated, “I think my relationship with Jiah was probably the shortest relationship I have had. After that, I have been in one relationship and it’s been about seven years now, and it is beautiful. There’s nothing in the world that can match up to the feeling of being in love, being taken care of, and doing the same for the other person. For me, this relationship it’s very personal because many have judged me unfairly as a bad lover or partner, but only those close to me know how I am. The general perception is misconstrued.”

Pancholi chose not to reveal his girlfriend's identity, saying, “She is not an actress and hence, I wouldn’t want to divulge her identity. Besides, I prefer to keep my relationship private because so much about me is out there already.”

When asked about marriage plans, Sooraj replied and said, “Maybe, in a few years.”

Sooraj Pancholi talks about freedom being his biggest success

During the same conversation, Sooraj Pancholi emphasized that freedom has been the greatest success in his life. He said, “People chase money or fame as a mark of their success; however, freedom has been the biggest success in my life. I didn’t have that as a 20-year-old boy. Now that I have found it, I truly understand the value of freedom. It’s a relief that my past no longer haunts me.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

