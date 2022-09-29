Sooraj Pancholi claims Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia’s false accusations have deeply affected him as a person

The Jiah Khan case has been back in the headlines lately. Recently, Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan gave testimony to the special CBI court in Mumbai and said that Sooraj Pancholi verbally and physically abused her late daughter. Following that, reports surfaced that a psychologist had submitted a report to the CBI court that in his interview with Sooraj, where he had to evaluate information from the actor, it was incomplete and fabricated because Sooraj allegedly didn't cooperate. The recent reports suggest that Rabia was trying to procrastinate and delay the trial by insisting that it was not a suicide but a murder. Sooraj Pancholi in a recent interview has reacted to this.

Talking to ETimes about the court order, Sooraj Pancholi claimed that he has been battling this case and the false accusations against him for the past 10 years now and it has deeply affected him as a person. The actor further added, “only I know what I have been going through all these years. I have immense respect and I have always maintained my dignity toward Jiah’s family. I plead that her family and I both have a fair trial and I pray that this comes to an end soon."

According to reports in ETimes, the Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Rabia Khan seeking a fresh probe in the Jiah Khan case preferably by the FBI, the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States. The case is presently probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation which has charged actor Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah’s boyfriend, for abetting her suicide on June 3, 2013. Rabia has been claiming that her daughter was murdered. Reportedly, the bench of judges carried out by the CBI from all possible angles stated that it was a case of suicide. "Repeated insistence of the petitioner to procure a finding from the Court that death of the victim, in this case, was homicidal and not suicidal is a clear indication of procrastinating the trial," the court said.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

ALSO READ: Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan is delaying the trial by calling it a murder case: Bombay HC