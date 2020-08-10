  1. Home
Sooraj Pancholi files complaint alleging harassment by those linking him to Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian

Reports suggest that Sooraj Pancholi has filed a police complaint on Monday alleging harassment on the part of those spreading unverified news thereby linking him to Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's case.
It seems like Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has become more baffling than ever. In the midst of all this, certain sections of people have tried linking the late actor’s death to his ex-manager Disha Salian’s death. The latter passed away after having fallen off her apartment in Malad on 8th June. A few days later, the country woke up to get a rude shock over the news of Sushant’s untimely demise. But there is another actor who got dragged in this matter – Sooraj Pancholi.

Now, as per a report by Bombay Times, the actor has filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station on Monday, i.e. 10th August. He has alleged about being harassed by those who are carrying unverified news reports while linking him to Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. As per a source close to the actor, he has filed a complaint against certain sections of media, YouTubers, and some other people for spreading conspiracy theories and fake news on social media.

The same source has revealed that Sooraj wants the rumour mongers to be held accountable for his mental harassment and that they must also prove the charges against him. Meanwhile, a few days back, Disha Salian’s father had written to Mumbai Police stating that the stories revolving around the deceased celebrity manager are all cooked up. As for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the matter is now being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend: He was taken to doctor by Rhea under guidance of Mahesh Bhatt

Credits :Bombay Times

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Where ever she takes a piss....it smells!!!!! She is all over the place.....that MISCHIEVOUS RACOON!!!

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

What about jiah did you forgot what you did to her

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Sooraj needs to file a case DIRECTLY at the KANGANA TEAM...That B**CH has caused A LOT of problems for the Pancholi Family. File a DEFAMATION CASE against that FEMALE-WOLF!!!!

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

karma awaits you dear pancholi

