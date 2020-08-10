Sooraj Pancholi files complaint alleging harassment by those linking him to Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian

Reports suggest that Sooraj Pancholi has filed a police complaint on Monday alleging harassment on the part of those spreading unverified news thereby linking him to Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's case.

It seems like Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has become more baffling than ever. In the midst of all this, certain sections of people have tried linking the late actor’s death to his ex-manager Disha Salian’s death. The latter passed away after having fallen off her apartment in Malad on 8th June. A few days later, the country woke up to get a rude shock over the news of Sushant’s untimely demise. But there is another actor who got dragged in this matter – Sooraj Pancholi.

Now, as per a report by Bombay Times, the actor has filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station on Monday, i.e. 10th August. He has alleged about being harassed by those who are carrying unverified news reports while linking him to Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. As per a source close to the actor, he has filed a complaint against certain sections of media, YouTubers, and some other people for spreading conspiracy theories and fake news on social media.

The same source has revealed that Sooraj wants the rumour mongers to be held accountable for his mental harassment and that they must also prove the charges against him. Meanwhile, a few days back, Disha Salian’s father had written to Mumbai Police stating that the stories revolving around the deceased celebrity manager are all cooked up. As for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the matter is now being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend: He was taken to doctor by Rhea under guidance of Mahesh Bhatt

Credits :Bombay Times

Share your comment ×