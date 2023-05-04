Sooraj Pancholi seeks blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi after getting acquitted in Jiah Khan's case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi recently made headlines after a special CBI court gave its verdict in connection with Jiah Khan's suicide case. The actor finally walked as a free man as he was acquitted in the case. After the verdict was pronounced, Sooraj went to Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. Now, he was seen visiting Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi. On Wednesday, Sooraj took to social media and shared pictures with his fans.

Sooraj Pancholi visits Gurudwara Bangla Sahib after being acquitted in Jiah Khan's case

In the pictures, the Hero actor is seen sporting a blue t-shirt and denim jeans. He is seen seeking blessings while standing outside the Gurudwara. He has also folded his hands in prayers. In his caption too, he added a folded hands emoji. Have a look:

After he shared the pictures, his fans were seen reacting to them. A fan commented, "Hope to see you soon in movies." Another fan wrote, "God bless you all the happiness sir."

Earlier, after the verdict was pronounced, Sooraj shared an official statement. He said that he won his 'dignity and confidence back' after 10 years. His statement read, "The Verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back, it took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age, I don’t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but specially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world."

He even thanked his fans who supported him during his tough times. He shared the message on his Instagram story that read, "Thank you to all those who have always supported and believed in me, only I know how I have lasted through all these years of suffering and pain. Your unconditional love prayers and duas have been my only strength...I could not have survived without you."

Jiah Khan was found dead at her home on 3rd June 2013. After the police seized a letter from her house, they arrested Sooraj under the charges of abetment to suicide. Jiah's mother Rabia Khan claimed that she was 'murdered'. Later, the case was investigated by CBI.

