Sooraj Pancholi seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple post acquittal in Jiah Khan suicide case-VIDEO

A special CBI court in Mumbai finally passed the verdict in the 2013 Jiah Khan suicide case on Friday, nearly 10 years after the actress' shocking and untimely death. The court acquitted her boyfriend and actor Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges in Jiah’s suicide case. Special CBI court judge AS Sayyed reportedly pronounced the verdict, citing ‘paucity of evidence’. Sooraj Pancholi walked out of the court a free man yesterday. Now, a day after being acquitted, Sooraj Pancholi arrived at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, to seek blessings.

Sooraj Pancholi seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Sooraj Pancholi was spotted by the paparazzi on Saturday, as he visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. The video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani shows Sooraj getting out of the car, and making his way to the temple. He wore a black t-shirt with a white jacket, with a pair of denim jeans. Post offering puja, Sooraj Pancholi was seen at the main entrance of the temple, where he also posed for a few pictures for the paparazzi. Check out the video below.

Sooraj Pancholi’s statement after being acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

Meanwhile, soon after the verdict was announced, Sooraj Pancholi took to his Instagram stories and wrote a simple message that read, “The TRUTH Always Wins! #GodisGreat." He also released an official statement, in which he mentioned that he has not only won the case against him, but has also won his dignity and confidence back.

“The verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, but today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back, it took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age, I don’t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but specially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world,” said Sooraj Pancholi, in his statement.

