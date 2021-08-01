Sooraj Pancholi on transfer of trial to Special CBI court: I trust there will be light at end of this tunnel

Sooraj Pancholi, while reacting to the transfer of his trial to Special CBI court, reportedly said he feels satisfied as he hopes to receive a closure in the Jiah Khan death case. The actor claims he should be penalised, if found guilty by the court. However, if found innocent he should be set free from all the charges. Sooraj’s family also reportedly hopes the court will expedite his case.

In a report by Bombay Times, the Hero actor said, “I am a little satisfied with this because my case should have been in the special CBI Court from the beginning. Now that the matter is in the CBI Court, I am hopeful that we will see closure to this. If the court finds me guilty, I should be penalised, but if it doesn’t, I deserve to be set free from these charges.” Further on, Sooraj reportedly spoke about how his reputation has been tarnished over the years and praised his family for supporting him to survive the last eight years.

“This period has been tough for me. I trust that there will be light at the end of this tunnel. It has been tough on me because the industry and everything around it works on perception and the perception about me has not been what I would have liked it to be. It was ruined years ago. I don’t know how I survived the last eight years; my family’s support has seen me through it all,” he noted.

The Time to Dance actor is reportedly trying to stay optimistic by forgetting the experiences he had faced in the past years. Sooraj continued, “I have tried forgetting the experiences I have had through these years. My aim is to look ahead and move forward. My family is hopeful that the CBI Court will at least be expeditious with the case. ”

Jiah Khan reportedly passed away after hanging herself in her Juhu apartment on June 3, 2013. Just few days after her death, a six-page long hand-written letter was procured from her residence allegedly addressed to Jiah’s boyfriend at the time, Sooraj Pancholi. The letter reportedly brought several revelations to the fore including an abortion, nervous breakdown due to unhealthy relationship with Pancholi among more.

