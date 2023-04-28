Sooraj Pancholi’s arrest to Rabia Khan’s signature campaign: Timeline of Jiah Khan case ahead of final verdict

The Jiah Khan has been going on for quite some time now. But this morning it grabbed all the limelight as in a huge development in this case, Mumbai Court will likely deliver its verdict on April 28. A report by Bar and Bench stated that the final arguments were concluded on April 20, and the judge said that he would try to deliver the verdict on Friday, April 28. Sooraj Pancholi’s family is positive yet anxious about the verdict but Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan may not be in a condition to attend the court proceedings tomorrow. Right before the verdict, if you want to refresh your memory and get a closer look at the case history from the beginning then scroll down and have a look at the entire timeline of the Jiah Khan case.

Jiah Khan case timeline

June 2, 2013: Actress Jiah Khan died by suicide in her Juhu apartment by hanging herself from the fan in her bedroom. She was only 25 years old at that time. June 3, 2013: Mumbai Police recovered her body from her apartment. June 7, 2013: A suicide note reportedly addressed to Sooraj Pancholi was found by Jia’s sister. It was a 6-page hand-written letter. June 11, 2013: Sooraj Pancholi was arrested for abetment to suicide. June 21, 2013: Sooraj Pancholi’s first bail application was rejected. July 1, 2013: Sooraj Pancholi walked out of the jail after being granted bail by a Mumbai court on a surety of Rs 50,000. July 2, 2013: He was acquitted by the court on the grounds of innocence. 2014: After Rabia Khan’s plea, the case was handed over to the CBI. Right after the case was transferred to the CBI, Sooraj Pancholi’s father Aditya Pancholi filed a defamation case against Rabia Khan. May 15, 2014: CBI conducted a raid at the Pancholi residence. Later in June, Sooraj Pancholi was questioned by the CBI. December 9, 2015: CBI filed a chargesheet against Sooraj Pancholi citing abetment to suicide. August 1, 2016: CBI officials ruled out the possibility of murder and stated Jiah Khan died by suicide. September 2017: Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice. She also launched an online signature campaign to demand strict action against the accused. October 2017: A plea was filed in the Bombay High Court by Sooraj Pancholi, which was later quashed by the CBI on account of further probe. The same year BBC made a documentary on Jiah Khan’s Death in Bollywood. January 30, 2018: The court accused Sooraj Pancholi of abetment to suicide. The actor denied the allegations and pleaded innocence. April 28, 2023: The CBI court will pronounce its final verdict.

