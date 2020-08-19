  1. Home
Sooraj Pancholi's father Aditya reacts to CBI probe verdict for Sushant: Innocent people will be relieved

Scores of Bollwyood celebrities reacted to SC judgement and hailed it for now giving Sushant Singh Rajput's case a clear direction. Find out what Aditya Pancholi had to say.
Sooraj Pancholi's father Aditya Pancholi reacted to Supreme Court's verdict on Wednesday which announced that CBI can now officially take over Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation which was earlier being carried out by multiple probe agencies. Scores of Bollwyood celebrities reacted to the judgement and hailed the SC's efforts for now giving a clear direction to the case. Reacting to the verdict was Aditya Pancholi whose son's name Sooraj Pancholi cropped up amidst the various conspiracy theories. 

Speaking to ETimes, Aditya Pancholi said, "This was much needed at this time. It is a very big relief. I am very happy that CBI is going to do the investigation. The truth will come out and the culprits will be punished. At the same time the most important thing is that so many fingers were pointed out at innocent people, they will also get relief. I welcome the Supreme Court’s judgement." 

He further added, "It is not only about my son Sooraj Pancholi, but innocent people should also be relieved and the culprit should be arrested. CBI is one of the most premier agencies of our country. They will do the investigation right and the real truth will come out.”

Sooraj Pancholi's name was connected to former celebrity manager Disha Salian's name in the case. He had even taken to social media and lashed out against the electronic media for its fake report. An agitated Sooraj had written, "Complete bullshit!! Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India .Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this!" 

