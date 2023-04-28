Sooraj Pancholi’s official statement after being acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case: I have won my dignity…

On Friday, Sooraj Pancholi got relief in the 2013 Jiah Khan suicide case as a special CBI court in Mumbai pronounced its final verdict, and acquitted Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges. The special CBI Court in Mumbai cited 'paucity of evidence' in the case. Now, post the verdict, Sooraj Pancholi has released an official statement, in which he mentioned that he has not only won the case, but has also gained back his dignity and confidence.

Sooraj Pancholi’s statement after being acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

In his statement, Sooraj Pancholi said, “The verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back, it took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age, I don’t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but specially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world.”

Soon after the verdict, Sooraj Pancholi also took to his Instagram stories, and posted a picture of the sky, along with the message, "The TRUTH Always Wins! #GodisGreat."

Meanwhile, post the verdict, Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan said that only the abetment charges have been eliminated, while the question mark about Jiah Khan’s death still remains. Rabia Khan told the media, "Main ek baat kahungi. Aaj abetment to suicide eradicate hua hai. Lekin the question mark is 'how did my child die?' So the cause of death is still pending." She said that she has maintained from the beginning that it is a 'murder case' and not suicide. She also added that she would approach the High Court.

